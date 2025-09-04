New revenue deputy vows to boost non-oil revenue collection

The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority says his role is administrative and comes with the responsibility to strengthen revenue collection across the country.

John Mading Bol Makuach made the remarks during his official welcome on Wednesday.

He said the position is not a privilege but a challenge that requires strategic planning and effective policy implementation.

Mading called on citizens and businesses to pay taxes voluntarily, saying public revenue is essential for services, infrastructure, and social development.

He also urged the country to reduce its reliance on oil income, warning that global and regional events can affect oil production and exports.

He stressed the need to boost non-oil revenue from sectors like trade, agriculture, and services.

The Deputy Commissioner General pledged his full support to the Commissioner General and the President, saying he will uphold the integrity of the revenue institution.

He said tax collectors across the country must be motivated, as a well-supported workforce is key to raising revenue.

Mading added that his administration will work efficiently and effectively to strengthen the country’s financial system.

