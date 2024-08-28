South Sudan’s youth urged to lead peaceful change

Youth from various backgrounds across South Sudan are urging their peers to embrace the responsibility of fostering community transformation through peaceful coexistence. With young people representing approximately 74% of the population, they hold a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

Despite confronting significant challenges—ranging from conflict and violence to limited educational access, high unemployment, and restricted opportunities for decision-making—the youth remain a powerful catalyst for change and development within their communities.

Eye Radio journalist Baria Johnson delves into the dynamic role of South Sudanese youth, showcasing their innovative approaches and contributions toward building a more harmonious society.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter