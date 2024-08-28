28th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Meet Gen. Elia Costa: Jonglei’s beloved peacemaker and leader

Meet Gen. Elia Costa: Jonglei’s beloved peacemaker and leader

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Maj. Gen. Elia Kosta former Jonglei State chief, being carried as he ends his tenure as the Police Commissioner of Jonglei State.

Jonglei State bid a heartfelt farewell to Major General Elia Costa, whose tenure was marked by notable contributions to local security and police unity.

Police forces across Jonglei State expressed deep appreciation for Major General Costa as he transitions to his new role in Lakes State.

Officers who spoke with Eye Radio highlighted his pivotal role in enhancing security and fostering collaboration within the force during his time in Jonglei.

The warm farewell event in Bor town, captured through videos and photos, vividly illustrated the high regard in which he was held by both the police department and the community.

Major General Costa’s departure marks a significant change, as he will be succeeded by Major General John Bak. Lt. Col. Moses Kuol commended Gen. Costa for his three years of exemplary leadership, emphasizing his contributions to peace and effective governance.

Lt. Col. Kuol remarked, “We are deeply grateful for Major General Elia Costa’s time here. Over the past two to three years, he has been a steadfast ally, fully committed to Jonglei. His dedication never wavered, and he extended his support tirelessly.”

Sgt. Maj. Gai Ayuen Deng also praised Gen. Costa’s leadership, expressing concerns about finding someone with similar qualities. “Gen. Costa’s performance has been outstanding. His efforts greatly contributed to our success, and his farewell celebrations in Bor and Mangteen were truly memorable,” Sgt. Maj. Ayuen noted.

Major General Costa, reflecting on the farewell, viewed it as a powerful message for South Sudan. He underscored the importance of peace and unity for fostering harmony and coexistence among the country’s diverse communities.

“It’s a profound message for South Sudan to see someone not originally from Jonglei being honoured so warmly. This spirit of respect and camaraderie demonstrates the essence of unity and the rejection of tribalism,” Gen. Costa said.

He continued, “During my time here, despite the challenges, we worked as a cohesive team. Although we may not have achieved everything, our efforts, amounting to 80% of our goals, reflect our commitment and progress.”

Major General Costa expressed his hope that his future endeavours will continue to serve the people of South Sudan, carrying forward the values of love and unity.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers 1

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers

Published August 22, 2024

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 2

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace 3

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Published August 23, 2024

VP Nyandeng criticizes ‘gossipers’ for misleading the President 4

VP Nyandeng criticizes ‘gossipers’ for misleading the President

Published August 21, 2024

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system 5

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system

Published August 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published 4 mins ago

South Sudan’s youth urged to lead peaceful change

Published 51 mins ago

Meet Gen. Elia Costa: Jonglei’s beloved peacemaker and leader

Published 1 hour ago

Juba County officials inspect Joppa Silik to verify residents

Published 2 hours ago

JDB proposes $33m budget for security arrangements – Gen. Lul

Published 4 hours ago

Non-oil revenue exceeds targets, Mande tells lawmakers

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.