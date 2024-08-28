Meet Gen. Elia Costa: Jonglei’s beloved peacemaker and leader

Police forces across Jonglei State expressed deep appreciation for Major General Costa as he transitions to his new role in Lakes State.

Officers who spoke with Eye Radio highlighted his pivotal role in enhancing security and fostering collaboration within the force during his time in Jonglei.

The warm farewell event in Bor town, captured through videos and photos, vividly illustrated the high regard in which he was held by both the police department and the community.

Major General Costa’s departure marks a significant change, as he will be succeeded by Major General John Bak. Lt. Col. Moses Kuol commended Gen. Costa for his three years of exemplary leadership, emphasizing his contributions to peace and effective governance.

Lt. Col. Kuol remarked, “We are deeply grateful for Major General Elia Costa’s time here. Over the past two to three years, he has been a steadfast ally, fully committed to Jonglei. His dedication never wavered, and he extended his support tirelessly.”

Sgt. Maj. Gai Ayuen Deng also praised Gen. Costa’s leadership, expressing concerns about finding someone with similar qualities. “Gen. Costa’s performance has been outstanding. His efforts greatly contributed to our success, and his farewell celebrations in Bor and Mangteen were truly memorable,” Sgt. Maj. Ayuen noted.

Major General Costa, reflecting on the farewell, viewed it as a powerful message for South Sudan. He underscored the importance of peace and unity for fostering harmony and coexistence among the country’s diverse communities.

“It’s a profound message for South Sudan to see someone not originally from Jonglei being honoured so warmly. This spirit of respect and camaraderie demonstrates the essence of unity and the rejection of tribalism,” Gen. Costa said.

He continued, “During my time here, despite the challenges, we worked as a cohesive team. Although we may not have achieved everything, our efforts, amounting to 80% of our goals, reflect our commitment and progress.”

Major General Costa expressed his hope that his future endeavours will continue to serve the people of South Sudan, carrying forward the values of love and unity.