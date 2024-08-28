28th August 2024
Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

From Left: Engineer Tombe Loro and Dr Stephen Caesario - Courtesy

Two South Sudanese young professionals have tragically passed away in Juba, succumbing to a brief illness.

Their sudden deaths have left the community in mourning, highlighting the fragility of life and the profound impact they had on those around them.

According to family sources in Juba, the deaths of a senior doctor, and an engineer occurred in different hospitals in Juba yesterday.

Doctor Stephen Caesario was a senior doctor specialising in anaesthesia a graduate of the University of Bahr El-Ghazal some years back and worked in many hospitals in Juba.

While Engineer Tombe Loro a graduate of Petroleum Engineering from Malaysia was working in several international petroleum companies.

According to the family of Dr Stephen Caesario, he died at 45, due to the complications of cancer in his body.

The deceased was an active specialized doctor in several hospitals in Juba.

Late Dr Caesario survived with four children, three girls and one boy.

His brother Taban Sebit told Eye Radio that the process of the burial is ongoing and it will take place tomorrow in Gorei North near Abba Primary School.

The funeral is taking place in the Juba Nabari residential area near Rainbow Playground.

“As a family, we are very sad about what happened, according to the family program. First of all, we decided that the burial going to take place tomorrow,” Taban Sebit told Eye Radio.

“The result of post-mortem is very hard and the late was suffering from a problem in the kidney. In the end, after the diagnosis, the cause was cancer that caused to damage the kidney then the cancer spread to the whole body,” he said.

“When the symptoms came out then already the cells of cancer have spread to the whole body, that’s why we failed to rescue the late.”

However, engineer Tombe Loro, 46, died as a result of 3+ Malaria.

According to their late younger sister, the burial will take place on Saturday in his village in Nyayang

The funeral is taking place in the Juba Nabari area, close to the Catholic University.

28th August 2024

