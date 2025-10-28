28th October 2025

South Sudan’s blind football team makes history, moves closer to Paralympics

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

South Sudan blind football team celebrate goal in Kampala - courtesy photo

South Sudan’s blind football team is making history after recording two impressive wins in their first-ever international tournament, moving a step closer to the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The Bright Stars defeated hosts Uganda 3-0 in their opening match of the Blind Football African Championship Division 2 at Hamz Stadium in Kampala on Monday.

Two powerful goals from forward Yona Sabri and a fine solo effort from captain Martin Ladu sealed the memorable victory.

Later in the evening, Sabri scored twice again in a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe, putting him in the lead for the tournament’s top scorer title.

The victories guarantee South Sudan a place in the top two, which means automatic qualification for next year’s Blind Football African Championship Division 1. From there, Africa’s top teams will compete for a spot at the 2028 Paralympic Games.

The Bright Stars will play Uganda or Zimbabwe in the final today, with a chance to lift the Division 2 trophy.

Head Coach Simon Madol, who introduced blind football to South Sudan, praised his players’ hard work and unity.

“We still have one more match. We cannot celebrate now. We have been waking up early to train and get in the mood for the matches. Our message for the people back home is this is a team comprised of many different tribes of South Sudan and they are playing in the same team. Sport is a way to bring people together.

“We are all from different parts of South Sudan, but in this team, we are like brothers — a family. Thanks to all our supporters, playing sport is a right our players can exercise. My message to everyone at home is to embrace inclusive sport and embrace each other,” he said.

Blind football is played by five players per team — four outfield players who are blind and one goalkeeper who may be sighted or partially sighted.

Outfield players wear eye coverings to ensure equality, as some may still detect light. The ball contains sewn-in rattles or bells to help players follow its movement.

Assistants often bang on the goalposts or shout directions to help guide players during attacks. Matches are 40 minutes long, divided into two 20-minute halves, and players call out “voy” (Spanish for “I’m coming”) before tackling to prevent injuries.

The sport made its Paralympic debut in 2004, and France are the current Paralympic champions.

This year’s Blind Football African Championship Division 2 is the first-ever second-tier competition on the continent — a sign of growing interest in inclusive sport.

While six teams were initially expected, only three — South Sudan, Uganda, and Zimbabwe — are competing.

In South Sudan, blind football began in 2020 with just two players and a dream. Today, there are more than 40 active players and a South Sudan Blind Football Premier League that is breaking stereotypes and spreading across the country.

The team’s journey is supported by the South Sudan Association of the Visually Impaired (SSAVI), in partnership with Light for the World and the adidas Foundation through the United by Sport program.

