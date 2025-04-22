South Sudanese call on leaders to heed Pope Francis’ call for peace

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Some South Sudanese citizens have suggested that the country’s political leaders should commit to the enduring call of late Pope Francis for lasting peace which he made during his visit to South Sudan in February 2023 and on other occasions.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis had died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 years and the cause of his death is a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

The leader of the Catholic Church who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was hospitalized for 38 days earlier this year following a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican and world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to attend the ceremony.

In South Sudan, citizens who called to Eye Radio’s Dawn Show from different parts of the country on Tuesday, said the transitional government’s leaders should demonstrate their commitment in the implementation of peace deal, as a respect gesture to his effort and love for South Sudan.

Janfrog Banjang, a resident of Juba’s internally displaced persons camp, said the demise of Pope Francis should be a wakeup call and a reminder to the leaders of South Sudan to recommit themselves in bringing lasting peace.

“Remember when our leaders went to Rome, Pope kissed their feet, that means South Sudan has a special place in the heart of Pope Francis,” Banjang said.

“I hope the messages Pope Francis gave to our leaders will be implemented. The Pope hoped that there would be lasting peace in South Sudan, but our political leaders disappointed him. We urge all our leaders to give peace a chance for the citizens, because we are tired, lack of stability and hard livelihoods.”

On his part, Batista Armano, a resident of Juba’s Gurei said the death of Pope should not end his message of peace and reconciliation in South Sudan. He added that Pope’s call for a united South Sudan should always be a priority of the leaders.

“Pope Francis has a special place for us, he has given us so many messages of peace and stability, our leaders should not forget his messages, if he doesn’t love South Sudan he would have not come to us here.”

“At the same time he came with other religious leaders, what he always prayed for was how can South Sudan have peace and be stable. So our leaders should remember his call for peace and unity of the people.”

In February 2023, Pope Francis landed at Juba International Airport in South Sudan on his blue Papal plane for his long-awaited ecumenical pilgrimage where he met the country’s leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society groups.

He visited together with the Archbishop Welby and Moderator General of Scottish Church – to encourage political leaders to implement the 2018 peace process and to draw attention to the continued conflicts and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Another caller, Abu Jaz, said the death of Pontiff is disheartening because he did not see lasting peace in South Sudan.

“People died before seeing lasting peace in South Sudan and this is something hurting very much. Our people are not enjoying peace, security, development, good services, what are they really doing. So, the death of Pope Francis should remind our leaders, those who went to Rome and those who are here.”

Deng Diing, a resident of Wau town in Western Bahr el Ghazal state, said citizens and leaders should rally behind peace and unity, rather than dividing themselves, citing the call of Pope Francis.

“I’m asking our leaders not to take the message of peace of Pope Francis from granted, let them take it as a message of love and try what they can do, whatsoever possible to support peace,” Diing said.

“Our citizens some of us we don’t even know why do we have a country because we are divided and we don’t unite ourselves, we don’t look at ourselves as citizens in one country.”

“We look at ourselves as tribes and communities and this will never unite us, and if the politicians involve in such a character I think we will never build the country. So the only solution is that we have to rethink what Pope has been telling us, and have to rethink why Pope kneeled down and kissed the feet of our leaders.”

