Foreign Affairs Ministry issues emergency contacts for citizens in Sudan

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has released emergency contact details for its diplomatic officials in Port Sudan to support South Sudanese nationals affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, April 22, Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, the Ministry’s spokesperson, issued a public advisory for citizens in need, urging them to remain calm as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

She said the Government of South Sudan is closely monitoring the situation and is in active communication with Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety and protection of its citizens.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the general public that it is following the situation of South Sudanese nationals currently residing in the Republic of the Sudan very closely,” said Ambassador Apuk.

“We urge all South Sudanese nationals in Sudan to remain calm and maintain close communication with our embassy in Port Sudan.”

For urgent assistance or emergencies, South Sudanese citizens are advised to contact the Charge d’Affaires ad interim in Port Sudan, Mr. Peter Garchang Tab, via +249-966-034-768.

Additionally, they can reach the Director of Consular Affairs in Juba, Ambassador Dut Gabriel Madit, at +211-921-6644-66.

“The Government of South Sudan is committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its citizens, both at home and abroad,” Ambassador Apuk affirmed.

The advisory comes amid a deepening crisis in Sudan, where ongoing clashes have displaced thousands and disrupted access to basic services. South Sudanese nationals are among those affected, with many stranded in Khartoum, Port Sudan, and other cities.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that its diplomatic missions are ready to provide support and called on all South Sudanese to maintain contact with officials and report any incidents that may compromise their safety.

