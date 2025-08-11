11th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Author: BBC | Published: 3 hours ago

Anas al-Sharif had reported extensively from northern Gaza, Al Jazeera said

Five Al Jazeera journalists have been killed in an Israeli strike near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, the broadcaster has said as reported by the BBC.

Correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, alongside cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were in a tent for journalists at the hospital’s main gate when it was targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

The “targeted assassination” on Sunday was “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”, it said in a statement.

Shortly after the strike, the IDF confirmed that it had targeted Anas al-Sharif, writing in a Telegram post that he had “served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas”.

The IDF did not mention any of the other journalists who were killed.

In total, seven people died in the strike, Al Jazeera reports. The broadcaster initially said that four of its staff had been killed, but revised it to five a few hours later.

Its managing editor, Mohamed Moawad, told the BBC that al-Sharif was an accredited journalist who was “the only voice” for the world to know what was happening in the Gaza Strip.

Throughout the war, Israel has not allowed international journalists into Gaza to report freely. Therefore, many outlets rely on local reporters within the territory for coverage.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 2

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 3

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 4

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 5

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt. aims to cut production costs, increase output in 2025

Published 11 minutes ago

Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan welcomes delegations from AU, Sudan for peace & bilateral talks

Published 3 hours ago

“Youth must be part of the solution”, says UN Official amid crises in South Sudan

Published 19 hours ago

Bright Stars kick off AfroBasket quest against Guinea

Published 20 hours ago

South Sudan, Uganda agree to border probe as Gen. Muhoozi visits Juba

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.