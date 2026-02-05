5th February 2026

P.8 results expected within four weeks, minister says

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 31 minutes ago

Kuyok Abol Kuyok, Minister of General Education and Instructions, speaks with Eye Radio on September 6, 2024 - Photo Credit: MosesAwan/Eye Radio

The Minister of General Education and Instruction says the marking of Primary Eight examination papers is expected to be completed within four weeks, after which the results will be announced.

Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the announcement after briefing the Vice President for Service Cluster, Josephine Lagu Yanga, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Office of the Vice President, the meeting focused on key developments in the education sector and ongoing efforts to improve service delivery across the country.

Minister Kuyok said admission of students into senior secondary schools is expected to begin in the first week of March, following the release of the results.

The Vice President and the minister also discussed the implementation of a cabinet resolution on vacating occupied school land.

Kuyok raised concerns over what he described as widespread construction of private businesses and shops within school premises in urban centres and other parts of the country.

According to the statement, Vice President Yanga directed the full implementation of the resolution to stop all illegal construction and address existing violations on school land.

