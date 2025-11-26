South Sudan, Saudi Arabia in talks for industrial‑park MoU

South Sudan’s Trade and Industry Minister, Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk, said a recent delegation meeting in Saudi Arabia could lead to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build an industrial park and economic zone in South Sudan.

The delegation — joined by South Sudan’s ambassador to Riyadh — met with the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources after attending a conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The discussions covered establishing one or more industrial parks, creating an economic zone, and building institutional capacity in South Sudan.

Minister Atong said South Sudan has invited Saudi investors to come to the country, inspect its natural resources and investment potential, and invest. According to her, “the Saudi side responded positively.”

She described the proposed industrial park and economic zone this way:

“One of them is the creation of an industrial park — industrial parks, not even one in South Sudan. They took it positively, and also the creation of the economic zone. When I talk of an industrial park … it will be a place allocated for them. In that place, they will design it for us and help us develop it … even for their people to come and also invest in our country.”

Minister Atong added that the delegation also requested capacity building:

“We asked them for capacity building of different institutions, not only my ministry but also other institutions that need their support.”

She confirmed that although a foreign‑affairs MoU between the two nations on bilateral relations was signed two years ago, it still awaits ratification by South Sudan’s assembly and relevant ministries.

If the next meeting leads to agreement, the industrial park and economic zone could mark a major step toward industrial development and foreign investment in South Sudan.

