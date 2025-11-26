Ruweng chief announces mini-leadership changes

The Chief Administrator of the Ruweng Administrative Area, Stephano Wieu de Malek, has issued a series of new administrative orders announcing changes in county leadership and appointments within the area’s government.

According to the announcement posted on the Office of the Chief Administrator’s Facebook page, the Chief Administrator has relieved two officials of their duties.

They include Mijok Mijak Bilkuei, the Commissioner of Lake-No County, and Thonrial Chol Ayout, a member of the Tourism and Investment Commission.

He has also made several new appointments. Thonrial Chol Ayout has now been appointed as the new Commissioner of Lake-No County under Decree Number 17 of 2025.

Other appointments include Mijok Mijak Bilkuei, who has been named Advisor in the Office of the Chief Administrator, Chol Miathiang Akol as a member of the Tourism and Investment Commission, and Peter Dudi Miabok as Technical Advisor for Local Government.

The Chief Administrator issued the changes on Tuesday, the 25th of November.

