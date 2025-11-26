Nasir Trail: Prosecution details $58.7M loss; accuses Machar of command failure

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The special court trial into the Nasir incident, where suspended FVP Riek Machar is among eight accused, heard testimony today as the prosecution detailed military losses exceeding $58.7 million and presented evidence alleging the execution of soldiers.

In today’s Session 25, the prosecution continued its cross-examination of a key witness, an officer from the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

The proceedings began with the confirmation of attendance by the court registrar. The court noted that the accused number six once again remained absent for reported health-related reasons.

Prosecutor Martha Jobe opened the session by directing her inquiry to the SSPDF officer, who is the Prosecutor’s witness, regarding the events that unfolded in Nasir on the final day, immediately following the evacuation of government forces.

After taking the oath, the prosecution witness explained that he received a distress call from a wounded soldier in an armoured vehicle during the retreat. He then described what he claimed to have personally witnessed during the confrontation.

The officer alleged that he saw General David Majur being carried on a stretcher, as the White Army, which was advancing toward them, opened fire heavily in an attempt to halt their approach.

The witness asserted that the White Army forcibly removed wounded soldiers from the armored vehicles before executing them.

The prosecution formally requested that the court admit and review a video recording presented by the witness, which he claimed documented part of the incident. An interpreter translated the video’s contents for the record.

The witness went on to summarize findings from the military investigative committee, which reported massive material and human losses.

The military lost 257 soldiers and officers, who were identified as martyrs, including Commander David Majur. Additionally, 13 officers and soldiers were listed among the wounded. The witness stated that the deceased were buried in mass graves due to the large number of casualties and the difficult security conditions at the time.

The prosecution outlined the material losses, estimating the total financial value at approximately $58,720,750. The equipment losses included: A total of 580 assorted weapon units, including numerous small arms, various types of artillery, RPG launchers, and mortars, including 19 troop carrier Land Cruiser vehicles, large trucks, an electric generator, and a signal transmission radio.

The investigative committee summarized its key findings, asserting that the attack was premeditated and planned by the opposition forces.

The committee found that the SPLA-IO leadership had been informed in advance about the planned transfer and replacement of government forces stationed at the garrison. SPLA-IO initially requested cooperation for the troops’ passage.

It concluded that the accused, Lieutenant General Gabriel Duop Lam, opposed the leadership’s decision and instead demanded that a joint force be deployed.

The report noted that MP Gatwech Lam Puoch released a video containing “negative propaganda,” alleging that the forces scheduled for replacement were untrained and unintegrated militia forces from Agwelek and Abu-Shok.

The committee stated that General Duop, along with several other fugitive defendants, were the primary planner behind the attack on the Nasir garrison.

The witness specifically targeted Dr. Riek Machar, alleging that, as the overall commander of the opposition forces, he failed to protect prisoners under his responsibility and mishandled his chain of command.

The committee concluded that the killing of Commander David Majur and the capture and wounding of prisoners were carried out by the White Army and SPLA-IO forces.

The witness asserted that Dr Machar neither condemned the killings nor formed a committee to hold the perpetrators accountable, asserting this amounted to a violation of international agreements and command responsibility.

The military witness concluded by detailing the sources for the committee’s report, which included field operations and operation reports, intelligence gathered by military sources, a report from the Joint Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JMVM), and testimonies from individuals present during the incident.

Following these submissions, the presiding judge adjourned the session until Friday, the 28th, when the defense team is scheduled to begin their cross-examination of the prosecution witness.

