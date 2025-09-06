South Sudan repatriates Mexican national deported from the U.S.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A Mexican national who was one of seven deportees from the United States on July 5, 2025, was officially repatriated from South Sudan to Mexico on Saturday.

On July 8, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed the arrival of seven third-country nationals who were deported from the U.S.

The group that arrived in the country from the U.S. on July 5, 2025, was part of a controversial transfer of individuals with criminal convictions, including for murder and rape.

Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced the departure of Mr. Jesus Munoz Gutierrez at a press briefing at Juba International Airport on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

“We are here today at the Juba International Airport to witness the departure or the repatriation of one of the seven third-country nationals who were deported from the United States,” said Ambassador Apuk.

According to Ambassador Apuk, Mr. Gutierrez was placed in the custody of Ambassador Alejandro Estevil Castro, who is the Ambassador-designate of the United Mexican States to the Republic of South Sudan. Ambassador Castro is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She stated that the repatriation marks a key action by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which has been involved in the process of handling the individuals deported from the United States.

For his part, the Ambassador-designate of Mexico to South Sudan, Alejandro Estevil Castro, has expressed his gratitude to the South Sudanese authorities for their assistance in the repatriation of a Mexican national.

Speaking at a press conference at Juba International Airport, Ambassador Estevil confirmed that he was in the process of departing with Jesus Munoz Gutierrez, a Mexican national who was among seven third-country nationals deported from the United States.

“We started a process of working together with the government of South Sudan very closely to achieve the proper documentation and all the different elements that we needed for this procedure,” the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Estevil stated that Mr. Gutierrez would be traveling with him to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and from there would be escorted all the way to Mexico to be reunited with his family.

He specifically thanked the South Sudanese authorities, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for their cooperation and for treating the Mexican national with respect for his human rights.

“The case of this deportee who arrived in South Sudan has been a successful story in which Jesus is going to be back with his family very soon,” he added.

The Ambassador also revealed that he had met with the South Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and that they had discussed bilateral issues.

He expressed confidence that this successful collaboration would strengthen the relationship between Mexico and South Sudan.

Briefly speaking to the press, Jesus Munoz Gutierrez thanked the South Sudanese authorities for treating him well and stated, “God bless South Sudan.”