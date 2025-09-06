“I was kidnapped”: Mexican man challenges U.S. deportation process

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A Mexican national who was just repatriated from South Sudan to Mexico has criticized the U.S. government’s deportation process, saying he felt “kidnapped” and wrongfully transferred to the country.

Early, Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced the departure of Mr. Jesus Munoz Gutierrez at a press briefing at Juba International Airport on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Jesus Munoz Gutierrez, who was deported from the United States and arrived in South Sudan on July 5, 2025, made the statement at a press conference before he departed from Juba International Airport.

“I finished my time over there in the United States. I finished my time. They’re supposed to deport me back to Mexico, but they never completed the process,” Gutierrez said.

“They did it wrong… and they sent me to South Sudan, like, basically, like, they kidnapped me.”

Gutierrez, who was among seven third-country nationals deported to South Sudan, expressed his surprise at being sent to the country but praised its people.

“I never thought I was going to come to South Sudan… but through all this time that I was here, really, really, they were wrong about what they were talking about South Sudan,” he said.

“South Sudan, they’ve got a humble people. They treat me good, and it’s a free country.”

Gutierrez departed in the custody of Ambassador Alejandro Estevil Castro, the Mexican Ambassador-designate to South Sudan. He is being returned to Mexico to be reunited with his family.

The Ambassador-designate of Mexico to South Sudan, Alejandro Estevil Castro, stated that the exact reason a Mexican national was deported to South Sudan instead of Mexico remains unknown.

In a press statement at Juba International Airport, Ambassador Estevil said Mexico views the case as a matter of “consular protection” and takes the safety of its nationals very seriously.

“The reason Jesus ended in South Sudan is something that, at this moment, we do not have exactly why it happened,” the ambassador said.

He explained that Mexico has extensive experience with consular protection and began working with South Sudanese authorities “very early” to secure the repatriation of Jesus Munoz Gutierrez.

The ambassador’s statement reaffirmed his country’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, noting that the collaboration with South Sudanese authorities was a “successful story” that ensured Mr. Gutierrez could return home to his family.

