6th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Bright Stars Coach: 4-1 defeat to DRC is ‘normal result’

Bright Stars Coach: 4-1 defeat to DRC is ‘normal result’

Author: Eye Radio report | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan's national team coach, Nicholas Dupuis, during press conference at Juba National Stadium - Courtesy of SSFA

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Bright Stars head coach Nicolas Dupuis has described South Sudan’s 4-1 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a “normal result,” emphasizing the significant gap in experience and quality between the two national teams.

Speaking after the match at Juba National Stadium on Friday, September 5, the French tactician stated the outcome was not surprising.

He highlighted that DRC is ranked among Africa’s top six teams and fields a squad of European-based professionals.

“This is a normal result when you look at the differences in capacity between the two teams,” Dupuis said.

“Congo has a team of Europe-based professionals, while our squad is mostly made up of local players still building their experience.”

The Congolese team demonstrated their superiority early, securing a 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from C. Bakamu, Debole, and M. Mbaku.

They extended their lead shortly after halftime, before South Sudan’s Bright Stars managed to score a consolation goal in the 68th minute, drawing cheers from the home crowd.

The loss places South Sudan at the bottom of the group with three points, while DRC maintains its position at the top with 16 points.

Despite the heavy defeat, Dupuis expressed optimism about the team’s future. He believes that playing against a high-caliber opponent will be a valuable learning experience that helps his players grow stronger.

Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 2

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 3

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream 4

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream

Published August 31, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 5

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bright Stars Coach: 4-1 defeat to DRC is ‘normal result’

Published 2 hours ago

Adut Salva: Eastern Equatoria’s issues will be prioritized

Published 2 hours ago

From the front lines to the sidelines, youth demand a voice in peace

Published 3 hours ago

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published 4 hours ago

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published 5 hours ago

Health Ministry assures public amid new Ebola outbreak in DRC

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.