Human rights advocate raises alarm over US deportees in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A human rights advocate has voiced serious concerns regarding the lack of transparency surrounding the recent deportation of eight individuals, including one South Sudanese national, from the United States to South Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed their arrival on Wednesday, July 8, days after the US government announced the controversial transfer of individuals with criminal convictions, including for murder and rape.

Questions of Legality and Transparency

Godfrey Victor, a human rights advocate, described the deportation as a “new and troubling phenomenon” in South Sudan’s legal and diplomatic history.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, July 10, Victor questioned why the government has not disclosed the legal status of the deportees or their current whereabouts.

“This is a new scenario and a new phenomenon in our system, in the history of South Sudan. This is unique and something new in our society, in our legal system and criminal justice system of our country, something new,” Victor stated.

He emphasized that under South Sudanese law and constitutional provisions, the government has to inform individuals in custody and their relatives, ensuring their right to necessary support.

Reintegration Challenges and Sovereignty Concerns

Victor highlighted the inherent challenges in reintegrating these individuals, particularly the seven non-South Sudanese deportees who lack family or support systems in the country.

He noted that some may have already served their sentences abroad, raising questions about the purpose of their transfer to a foreign land.

“Unfortunately, we see that South Sudan has surrendered to the pressure, to the U.S. pressure, but the U.S. is trying to empty, to remove the illegal obligations from its head by sending these people to a sub-country like South Sudan,” Victor asserted.

He questioned who would provide the necessary support for their integration, whether the US or South Sudan.

He also issued a stark warning that any diplomatic arrangement not firmly grounded in domestic law fundamentally undermines South Sudan’s sovereignty. Victor further revealed that some families of the deportees have already contacted him, expressing confusion and concern over the lack of information about their loved ones.

He criticized the one-sided nature of the deportation, questioning whether the U.S. would accept South Sudanese convicts in a reciprocal exchange.

The advocate’s statements underscore a growing demand for accountability and transparency from the South Sudanese government regarding this unprecedented diplomatic arrangement and its implications for human rights and national sovereignty.

