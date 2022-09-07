7th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 21 mins ago

South Sudan basketball team ranks 2nd in a new FIBA ranking. | Photo: Courtesy.

South Sudan Men’s Basketball team are ranked second in Africa, after Cote d’Ivoire in the Window 4 qualifying competition this week.

The latest FIBA ranking put South Sudan in the second position among 11 remaining African teams vying for a world cup place in the Window 4 competition.

The Bright Stars are also top of group F in front of the continents elite teams; Egypt, Tunisia, DR Congo, Senegal and Cameroon.

South Sudan lost only one of their three African Qualifiers games, leaving them with just one win to secure a place in next year’s world cup.

South Sudan ranked 2nd in the latest FIBA World Cup Africa ranking. (FIBA).

Meanwhile, Cote d’Ivoire topped the list after winning all their African Qualifiers games and becoming the first team on the continent to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

With only three games left, the Elephants have reached the peak of their basketball over the last decade.

The Ivorians are returning to the world cup for the second time cruising over Angola, Nigeria, Guinea, Cape Verde, Uganda, and Central African Republic.

Egypt trail South Sudan in the third position after 24 points defeat to the later. This leave them with a huge test of seeking their world cup place in the upcoming Window 5 competition.

Angola, Senegal, Cape Verde, Tunisia, DR Congo, Nigeria and Cameroon among others, followed in the ranking, while Guinea and Uganda are at the bottom of the list.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala 2

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained 3

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team 4

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team

Published Thursday, September 1, 2022

Head of U.S. delegation who met Kiir in Juba is ex-convict, says Dr. Jok 5

Head of U.S. delegation who met Kiir in Juba is ex-convict, says Dr. Jok

Published Thursday, September 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

Published 21 mins ago

Uganda: Govt gives Nyege Nyege festival green light

Published 30 mins ago

5th EAC arts and culture festival launched in Bujumbura

Published 2 hours ago

Police probe Hai Referendum couple’s mystery murder

Published 3 hours ago

Stakeholders conduct land policy review workshop in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Govt approves further $25m for Juba-Rumbek highway

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.