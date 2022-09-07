7th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Entertainment | News   |   Beauty Queen Kiden discharged from Nairobi hospital

Beauty Queen Kiden discharged from Nairobi hospital

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 28 mins ago

Miss Deaf Africa Josephine Kiden pictured on hospital bed in Nairobi Kenya. | Photo: (Social Media).

Miss Deaf Africa Josephine Kiden has been discharged from the hospital in Nairobi, and transferred to home nursing in the Kenyan capital, after having positively responded to treatment.

Kiden was flown to Nairobi from Juba in August, after being hit by a stray bullet in Konyo-konyo area.

The winner of last year’s Miss Deaf Africa beauty contest, was going home with friends from Konyo-konyo, when she was shot on the upper arm a stray bullet from a police officer allegedly firing at a burglar.

Following the incident, President Salva Kiir apologized on behave of the government and directed for her evacuation to Nairobi Kenya for further medical attention.

However, speaking to Eye Radio through an interpreter, Kiden urged her fans and the public not to worry about her health, and said the doctor confirmed that she is doing much better.

“I was in the hospital but now am at home bed resting with the check up from the doctor after every two days am a little bit better,” Kiden said through her interpreter Flora Akeno in Nairobi.

“I can do a few thing am improving I can walk, I am much better than before and the doctor comes to clean the wound after every two days,” said Kiden.

She also said she is awaiting her final medical checkup on Tuesday, which will determine her travel date back to Juba.

“I will let you know when am coming back to Juba. I have to do a thorough check up on Tuesday and the doctor will let me know when I come back.”

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala 2

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained 3

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team 4

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team

Published Thursday, September 1, 2022

Head of U.S. delegation who met Kiir in Juba is ex-convict, says Dr. Jok 5

Head of U.S. delegation who met Kiir in Juba is ex-convict, says Dr. Jok

Published Thursday, September 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Beauty Queen Kiden discharged from Nairobi hospital

Published 28 mins ago

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda: Govt gives Nyege Nyege festival green light

Published 2 hours ago

Yei residents manually repair road as Juba reneges on their plea

Published 2 hours ago

5th EAC arts and culture festival launched in Bujumbura

Published 4 hours ago

Police probe Hai Referendum couple’s mystery murder

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.