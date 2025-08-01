Juba, oil giants forge plan to revive crude output

South Sudan’s government and international oil partners have agreed on new measures aimed at boosting the country’s oil production.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel yesterday in Juba.

The meeting brought together key players in the oil sector, including CNPC, Sinopec, Nilepet, and ONGC.

The Ministry of Petroleum states that it is taking decisive steps to revitalize oil production in South Sudan.

Following a high-level meeting with international oil partners, Undersecretary Engineer Deng Lual Wol says the government is moving forward with a strategy to improve crude output over the short and medium term.

Key resolutions arrived at include the formation of a dedicated task force to coordinate oil sector recovery, a fast-tracked maintenance and rehabilitation of key oil fields, and the development of a local workforce.

Other steps will be scaling up exploration and drilling activities as well as deploying new technology to reduce production losses caused by water cuts, sand build-up, and hydrogen sulphide.

According to Lual, the Vice President stressed the strategic importance of oil to the national economy and reassured partners of continued government support.

Production has resumed in Blocks 3 and 7 since May, even as the conflict in neighbouring Sudan continues to pose logistical and cost challenges.

“We look forward to implementing the outcome of this important meeting, regardless of the challenges that are facing us along the pipeline, because of the current war in Sudan.

“I think this development is about the improvement of the relationship between the foreign partners and the government of South Sudan. We have reached an agreement, as you are aware.

While Petronas has exited the country, the remaining partners have committed to staying with the Ministry, adding that it is now focused on transparency and strengthening ties with investors as it works to stabilize and grow South Sudan’s vital oil sector.