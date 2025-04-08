CDF Nang orders SSPDF to cease attacks on SPLA-IO cantonment sites

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Chief of Defense Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) has ordered the army to cease attacks or hostile actions against “friendly” SPLA-IO personnel in designated cantonment sites or those engaged in routine activities.

The directive was issued in a statement on Monday along with two other orders mandating the registration of weapons and banning unauthorized movement with firearms across the country.

According to CDF Gen. Paul Nang Majok, SSPDF troops have been instructed to refrain from targeting friendly SPLA-IO soldiers who are either based in cantonment areas or are carrying out lawful personal and military duties.

In addition, the army leadership is urging all SPLA-IO members who went into hiding or are scattered in various locations to report to the nearest SSPDF or government outpost to resume their duties under the security arrangements.

“SSPDF forces are hereby directed to cease all forms of hostilities towards friendly SPLA-IO forces at designated cantonment areas and individuals going about their normal businesses/activities,” read a statement from SSPDF Spokesperson Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, citing directive from the CDF.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Gen. Lul repeated the appeal to SPLA-IO forces operating in and around Juba to report to Digala Training Center for further directives and reintegration.

“The directive to SPLA-IO soldiers that may have disserted the assembly areas and cantonments sites or their workplaces specially for those who were integrated as first part of unification of command is to report back to work,” Lul said.

“So, it is very important press released which I have just released on behalf of the chief of defense forces.”

In response, the SPLA-IO said it was dismayed by the army leadership’s decision to call on its forces to report to a nearest government or SSPDF outposts or barracks to resume their normal duties and the one-month ultimatum for gun registration.

“This is completely a misplaced assumption of command by the SSPDF. The SPLA-IO is an Independent National Movement that only takes its orders from its Leadership and Commanders,” said the armed faction’s spokesperson Col Lam Paul Gabriel.

He added that the SSPDF doesn’t in anyway command or influence the SPLA-IO forces and armed civilians under its areas of control.

South Sudan has experienced a deteriorating security and political situation since February 2025 – following the outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria.

The political uncertainty and violence prompted a United Nations to warn that the country was on the brink of another civil war.

Regional leaders including Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Kenyan Envoy Raila Odinga and a delegation of African Union Pane of the Wise, have recently visited Juba to meet engage parties on de-escalation and implementing the 2018 peace deal.

