11th March 2025
South Sudan government says no Ugandan forces in Juba

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 7 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei speaking to reporters after the council of Ministers meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Friday, 6th Oct 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio).

Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei has said there are no Ugandan forces in Juba following reports of deployment.

This came after Uganda’s Army spokesperson Felix Kulaijye confirmed the deployment in an interview with French news agency AFP, saying the special forces were deployed to provide security in Juba.

When contacted by Eye Radio, South Sudan government spokesperson, Michael Makuei, said the media is contradicting an earlier statement attributed to Gen. Muhoozi, that South Sudanese are responsible for their own crisis.

Hon. Makuei, who is the Minister of Information, said there are no Ugandan forces in Juba.

“Saying that because of the IGAD summit, they are sending in forces to Juba, but these forces are not there,” Makuei said.

“Earlier, they had quoted Muhoozi saying these South Sudanese we are not sending any forces there because they are the ones responsible for their crisis, though we will not be part to what is happening. Now they contradict themselves again and say that they are sending forces, where are these forces?”

There have recently been growing concerns that South Sudan’s peace deal may collapse after violent clashes erupted in Nasir on March 4 between the SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander, several soldiers, and a UN staff.

In Juba, some top SPLM-IO ministers and officers including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang and Deputy Chief of Defense Force Duop Lam have been detained for allegedly being in conflict with the law.

The opposition group has called for the release of its political and military detainees who it said were “arbitrarily arrested”.

