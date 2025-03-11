University of Juba, WHO sign research partnership agreement

The World Health Organization (WHO) and University of Juba (UoJ) have signed a research agreement to advance capacity of students and staff at the public university.



Speaking during the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Humphrey Karamagi, Country Representative of the UN health agency, said the Memorandum of Understanding obliges WHO to provide financial support for students and staff research needs.

Karamagi added that the agreement will also offer the college students internship opportunities within the health sector, to advance hands-on skills.

“This signing of MOU represents a shared commitment to advancing health-related research, capacity building and information sharing for data-driven evidence and decision-making so that our people in South Sudan may benefit,” he said.

He added that through the collaboration, WHO will also explore internship opportunities for top-performing graduates.

“It’s good that they come and work with us and get to understand how healthy decision-making is done, how this happens in the real world. And we feel that this internship would provide hands-on experience for the students and the people working in the University of Juba.”

For his part, the Dean of the College of Medicine, Dr. Kenneth Lado Lino Sube commended the agency for the partnership deal, noting that it is not the first time WHO has supported the institution.

He said the agency previously funded the launch of national medical curriculum.

Dr. Lado believes the agreement will bring about very big difference in his department as the research sector will now have funds. He said initially, the absence of funds hindered students to do comprehensive research.

He said the current deal will help the institution generate evidence-based research and publish them for public consumption.

“The biggest support will be in terms of research, and the support in the research will depend on the research proposals that we are going to forward to them. Part of it will be research proposals of master’s students or PhD students who need some funding.”

Dr. Lado reassured the WHO of his department’s commitment to achieving the intended goals.

Professor Joseph Mayom Deng, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, said the program will minimize bureaucracy.

Prof. Deng said the process in which some of the university’s funding comes through the ministry of health leads to delays.

He added that working directly with WHO will enable faster collaboration.

“One thing I like about this program is that you are not going to have this sort of bureaucracy when you are going to the ministry.”

“Direct, direct relationship is always the most important. If you were to go through the ministry, you’ll find, oh, the undersecretary is not there, the minister is not there, and you come tomorrow.”

The MOU is open with a rough budget of $10,000 per research, according to the dean.

