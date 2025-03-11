11th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | Politics   |   Politician and professor, Philip Yona, dies at 89: Family

Politician and professor, Philip Yona, dies at 89: Family

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Late Prof. Philip Yona. (Photo: Courtesy).

Renowned university professor and veteran politician Philip Yona, who is the Chairman of United Democratic Front Party (UDFP), passed away on Monday aged 89 years, according to a family source.

Prof. Yona, who hailed from Jambo Payam in Mundri East County in Western Equatoria State, died of hypotension or low blood pressure, his daughter Viola Philip Yona confirmed to Eye Radio.

Ms. Philip said the remains of her father will be transported to his ancestral home for burial.

Ms. Philip added that the contribution of the late Philip Yona to South Sudan and its political landscape will likely leave a lasting legacy.

“My father died on Sunday at the age of 89. He was a member of parliament and the Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development. Arrangements for his burial are underway,” she said.

“The cause of his death was low blood pressure or hypotension. He has six daughters and two sons. Today’s committee meeting will determine the time of the burial in the village because there are committees working on that.”

Later Professor Philip Yona had served as the Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development in then Government of Southern Sudan until May 31, 2009, before he was replaced by Peter Abdel-Rahaman Sule.

In November 2011, internal elections within the United Democratic Front (UDF) propelled Professor Yona into the party’s chairmanship, with Ramadan Fatur as his deputy.

He was a lecturer in the College of Education and School of Literature at the University of Juba until his death.

Late Professor Yona is survived by nine children, including six girls and three boys.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army 1

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Published March 5, 2025

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack 2

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published March 7, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 3

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei 4

SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Published March 5, 2025

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir 5

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Politician and professor, Philip Yona, dies at 89: Family

Published 2 hours ago

SPLM-IO denies claims Machar interfered with soldiers evacuation

Published 2 hours ago

Nyirol records over 400 cholera cases, 44 deaths

Published 3 hours ago

Donor funding cut is a ‘catastrophic blow’ to relief efforts in Sudan: UN official

Published 4 hours ago

WHO: Investing in critical health infrastructure for improved health delivery

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir relieves 3 national ministers, Jonglei deputy governor

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.