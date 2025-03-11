Politician and professor, Philip Yona, dies at 89: Family

Renowned university professor and veteran politician Philip Yona, who is the Chairman of United Democratic Front Party (UDFP), passed away on Monday aged 89 years, according to a family source.



Prof. Yona, who hailed from Jambo Payam in Mundri East County in Western Equatoria State, died of hypotension or low blood pressure, his daughter Viola Philip Yona confirmed to Eye Radio.

Ms. Philip said the remains of her father will be transported to his ancestral home for burial.

Ms. Philip added that the contribution of the late Philip Yona to South Sudan and its political landscape will likely leave a lasting legacy.

“My father died on Sunday at the age of 89. He was a member of parliament and the Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development. Arrangements for his burial are underway,” she said.

“The cause of his death was low blood pressure or hypotension. He has six daughters and two sons. Today’s committee meeting will determine the time of the burial in the village because there are committees working on that.”

Later Professor Philip Yona had served as the Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development in then Government of Southern Sudan until May 31, 2009, before he was replaced by Peter Abdel-Rahaman Sule.

In November 2011, internal elections within the United Democratic Front (UDF) propelled Professor Yona into the party’s chairmanship, with Ramadan Fatur as his deputy.

He was a lecturer in the College of Education and School of Literature at the University of Juba until his death.

Late Professor Yona is survived by nine children, including six girls and three boys.

