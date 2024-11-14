14th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan faces Congo Brazzaville in AFCON qualifier for Morocco 2025

South Sudan faces Congo Brazzaville in AFCON qualifier for Morocco 2025

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudan's national team coach, Nicholas Dupuis, during press conference at Juba National Stadium on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Courtesy of SSFA

South Sudan national team faces Congo Brazzaville this afternoon at the Juba National Stadium in their quest for a first win in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers for Morocco 2025.

The match will take place today at 3 pm at Juba National stadium

Both teams, currently are on the edge of elimination, with Uganda and South Africa leading the group and competing in a parallel match in Kampala.

South Sudan without points, the Bright Start lost their opening match 1-0 to Congo in Brazzaville, and subsequently lost to Uganda and South Africa, leaving them also without any points.

Congo, sitting just above South Sudan with 3 points, seeks to climb to six points with a win, keeping alive a slim chance for qualification, especially with one more game against Uganda next week.

South Sudan’s national team coach, Nicholas Dupuis, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his dedicated players for their outstanding performance since the Kenya match.

He also thanked the players for their unwavering spirit and readiness for the upcoming game against Congo Brazzaville.

He acknowledged the challenge ahead, expressing confidence in his team’s preparation. He also highlighted that this match will serve as valuable preparation for South Sudan’s upcoming CHAN clash with Rwanda.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina 3

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published November 12, 2024

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school 4

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school

Published November 7, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 5

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two die in Renk cholera outbreak as nearly 100 treated, says MSF

Published 21 mins ago

Activist tells politicians against Tumaini Initiative; ‘Have a change of heart!’

Published 1 hour ago

Govt sent 16 samples to South Africa for oil pollution testing: MP

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan faces Congo Brazzaville in AFCON qualifier for Morocco 2025

Published 3 hours ago

German and Welthungerhilfe rehabilitate dike in Aweil West

Published 4 hours ago

Global South Anglicans leader urges church values as Canterbury’s Welby quits

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.