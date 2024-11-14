South Sudan faces Congo Brazzaville in AFCON qualifier for Morocco 2025

South Sudan national team faces Congo Brazzaville this afternoon at the Juba National Stadium in their quest for a first win in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers for Morocco 2025.

The match will take place today at 3 pm at Juba National stadium

Both teams, currently are on the edge of elimination, with Uganda and South Africa leading the group and competing in a parallel match in Kampala.

South Sudan without points, the Bright Start lost their opening match 1-0 to Congo in Brazzaville, and subsequently lost to Uganda and South Africa, leaving them also without any points.

Congo, sitting just above South Sudan with 3 points, seeks to climb to six points with a win, keeping alive a slim chance for qualification, especially with one more game against Uganda next week.

South Sudan’s national team coach, Nicholas Dupuis, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his dedicated players for their outstanding performance since the Kenya match.

He also thanked the players for their unwavering spirit and readiness for the upcoming game against Congo Brazzaville.

He acknowledged the challenge ahead, expressing confidence in his team’s preparation. He also highlighted that this match will serve as valuable preparation for South Sudan’s upcoming CHAN clash with Rwanda.

