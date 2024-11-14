14th November 2024
Humanitarian | News   |   German and Welthungerhilfe rehabilitate dike in Aweil West

German and Welthungerhilfe rehabilitate dike in Aweil West

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Team members of Welthungerhilfe assessing the flood situation © WHH

The German Development Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with Welthungerhilfe, launched the rehabilitation of a dike in Muil Akong village, Aweil West County, on Northern Barh el Ghazal State on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

In a press statement released by GIZ on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the dike will improve flood protection for farmland, homes and properties.

The rehabilitation is part of a cash-for-work activity, thus providing a source of income for workers and their families to sustain their livelihoods and recover from flood impacts.

In August, GIZ and its partner organizations conducted a rapid needs assessment to evaluate the severity of flood impacts on farms, infrastructure as well as community livelihoods and services.

This assessment found serious destruction of farms, homes, road infrastructure, drinking water sources and livelihoods.

Many residents as well as their livestock had been displaced due to the floods in the area.

To protect the remaining farms and reduce future flood impacts, the assessment recommended several measures, including cash transfers, construction and the rehabilitation of dikes.

The rehabilitation of the dike is supported by the project “Food and Nutrition Security and Natural Resource Management –FONA”, which is implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal
Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and in cooperation with World Food Programme and UNICEF.

Working directly with smallholder farmers and cooperatives in Aweil West and Aweil Centre (Northern
Bahr el Ghazal) and in Nzara and Yambio (Western Equatoria), the project aims to support farmers in increasing their harvest and providing a more varied and healthier diet to their families by boosting the productivity of their farms.

In addition, the project also works with members of the local communities to improve natural resource management which helps to reduce the negative consequences of extreme climate events.

Together with locally established natural resource and disaster risk management committees, the project identifies suitable measures to help communities prepare and respond to disasters.

The rehabilitation of dikes is one such measure, supporting communities to better protect their homes and livelihoods from the impacts of floods.

In South Sudan, GIZ works on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Germany provides humanitarian assistance and supports the long-term development of South Sudan, above all in the fields of local governance, rural development, sustainable agri-food systems, water and sanitation supply, peace and reconciliation, gender equality and SGBV prevention.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a federal Team member of Welthungerhilfe assessing the flood situation ©WHH

A worker participating in the reconstruction of the dike, © GIZ enterprise with worldwide operations.

We support the German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. We are also engaged in international education activities around the globe. Through our work, we assist people and societies in shaping their future and improving living conditions.

