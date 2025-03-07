South Sudan extends schools closure over prolonged heat wave

The Deputy Minister for General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako Moyi, has announced a one-week extension of schools closure across South Sudan until March 17, due to the ongoing extreme heat conditions.

On February 21, the ministries of Environment, Health and Education announced a two-week closure of all schools due to the exhausting heat affecting Juba and other parts of South Sudan.

The education ministry had clarified that the decision was taken after an average of 12 students were collapsing daily due to heat-related illnesses.

In addition to school closures, the government also directed that government offices must operate on a half-day basis to reduce employees’ exposure to extreme heat.

In a similar advisory, the Ministry of Health urged citizens to take precautions amid the intensifying heatwaves in the country.

Minister Napwon warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause heat stress, illness, or even death, particularly among vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions.

The two weeks elapsed on Thursday but the heat wave has persisted. Deputy Minister Tako reassured students, parents, and teachers that schools will now reopen March 17.

He also revealed plans to amend the Education Act with efforts to convince parliament to adjust the academic calendar to run from April to December aligning with the country’s economic conditions.

South Sudan Meteorological Service (SSMS) recently issued a warning for extreme heat stress through the end of February, with temperatures expected to rise to 45°Celsius in the afternoon.

IGAD Meteorological and Climate Prediction Centre also warned that South Sudan would experience extreme weather conditions over the next two months, including persistent high temperatures and rainfall variations in different parts of the country.

It is the second time South Sudan has closed schools over extreme heat stress, which has been linked to the impact of climate change.

In March 2024, the national government directed the closure of all schools after the Ministry of Environment and Forestry issued an extreme heat advisory – forecasting temperatures varying from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius for weeks.

Many schools in the country are made of makeshift shelters and even the concrete structures do not have air conditioning system.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Pressure mounts on transitional government to avert conflict Previous Post