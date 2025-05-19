Soldier kills student, injures another in Rumbek revenge attack

Rumbek, Lakes State (Eye Radio) – A South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) officer shot and killed one person and injured another in what is believed to be a revenge attack in Rumbek town over the weekend, according to authorities in Lakes State.

William Kerjok, the Acting Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State, identified the deceased as Mawut Meen, a student from Rumbek National Secondary School.

The second victim, Marual Marial, is a Civil Defence Officer who was also shot at the scene.

Kerjok says the suspect, whose identity remains unknown, opened fire in what appears to be a revenge shooting.

He said the officer targeted the victim because of a family dispute.

“Because they are relatives and there was an issue like a quarrel, of which his wife was beaten by a sister of the victim. The sister who killed his wife is currently in prison,” he explained in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Instead (of leaving) the case to be handled by the government, where the suspect accused of killing his wife is currently in prison, he decided to shoot the brother of the girl who is accused of killing his wife,” he further said.

The incident reportedly took place in the market area of Rumbek town.

Dr. Teran Madit Teran, the Medical Director at Rumbek State Hospital, said the facility received two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of them later died while the other is recovering.

“One was shot in the abdomen, and the other one was shot in the chest. So, immediately they were taking a note of the operation theatre, but it was one of the abdomens, which was very serious,” he said.

So, the surgical team tried their level best, but unfortunately, the following day, at around 4 pm, at the 24 hours, we lost the patient, because there were a lot of organs damaged in him,” the medic added.

Kerjok said the suspect escaped the scene on a motorbike he had hijacked during the shooting.

He added that security forces have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect and bring him to justice.

