20th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Soldier kills student, injures another in Rumbek revenge attack

Soldier kills student, injures another in Rumbek revenge attack

Author: Yang Ater | Published: 11 hours ago

Rumbek, Lakes State (Eye Radio) – A South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) officer shot and killed one person and injured another in what is believed to be a revenge attack in Rumbek town over the weekend, according to authorities in Lakes State.

William Kerjok, the Acting Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State, identified the deceased as Mawut Meen, a student from Rumbek National Secondary School.

The second victim, Marual Marial, is a Civil Defence Officer who was also shot at the scene.

Kerjok says the suspect, whose identity remains unknown, opened fire in what appears to be a revenge shooting.

He said the officer targeted the victim because of a family dispute.

“Because they are relatives and there was an issue like a quarrel, of which his wife was beaten by a sister of the victim. The sister who killed his wife is currently in prison,” he explained in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Instead (of leaving) the case to be handled by the government, where the suspect accused of killing his wife is currently in prison, he decided to shoot the brother of the girl who is accused of killing his wife,” he further said.

The incident reportedly took place in the market area of Rumbek town.

Dr. Teran Madit Teran, the Medical Director at Rumbek State Hospital, said the facility received two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of them later died while the other is recovering.

“One was shot in the abdomen, and the other one was shot in the chest. So, immediately they were taking a note of the operation theatre, but it was one of the abdomens, which was very serious,” he said.

So, the surgical team tried their level best, but unfortunately, the following day, at around 4 pm, at the 24 hours, we lost the patient, because there were a lot of organs damaged in him,” the medic added.

Kerjok said the suspect escaped the scene on a motorbike he had hijacked during the shooting.

He added that security forces have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect and bring him to justice.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million 2

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published May 14, 2025

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries 3

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published May 14, 2025

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary 4

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary

Published May 13, 2025

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base 5

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published May 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan’s Army Chief appoints former UN Official Kamil Idris as Prime Minister

Published 10 hours ago

Soldier kills student, injures another in Rumbek revenge attack

Published 11 hours ago

Activists renew calls for legal reforms to combat child marriage

Published 11 hours ago

JCC’s unannounced road clearance leaves Gudele traders stranded

Published 12 hours ago

Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Published 12 hours ago

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.