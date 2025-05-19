20th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Sudan’s Army Chief appoints former UN Official Kamil Idris as Prime Minister

Sudan’s Army Chief appoints former UN Official Kamil Idris as Prime Minister

Author: NTV | Published: 10 hours ago

Former UN Official Kamil Idris named as Prime Minister|Courtesy

Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah Burhan, has appointed Kamil Idris, a former UN official and former presidential candidate, as the new prime minister of Sudan’s military-led government.

This marks the first time a prime minister has been appointed since the 2021 coup, which removed the civilian government and set up a caretaker administration.

It remains uncertain how much authority Idris will hold, given that the army is currently engaged in a fierce conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Idris’ appointment comes less than a month after Burhan named diplomat Dafallah al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister, although that appointment did not seem to take effect.

Earlier on Monday, Burhan re-appointed Salma Abdel Jabbar Almubarak to the ruling sovereign council and also introduced Nowara Abo Mohamed Mohamed Tahir to the same body.

A new civilian prime minister and a revamped government had been anticipated after the army took control of Khartoum from the RSF in late March.

The war erupted in April 2023 after tensions arose over the integration of the army and RSF forces, further devastating the country.

The two forces had previously worked together to stage the 2021 coup, which disrupted Sudan’s transition to democracy following the ousting of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In recent weeks, the RSF has targeted the army-led government with a series of drone strikes on the wartime capital of Port Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million 2

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published May 14, 2025

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries 3

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published May 14, 2025

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary 4

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary

Published May 13, 2025

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base 5

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published May 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan’s Army Chief appoints former UN Official Kamil Idris as Prime Minister

Published 10 hours ago

Soldier kills student, injures another in Rumbek revenge attack

Published 11 hours ago

Activists renew calls for legal reforms to combat child marriage

Published 11 hours ago

JCC’s unannounced road clearance leaves Gudele traders stranded

Published 12 hours ago

Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Published 12 hours ago

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.