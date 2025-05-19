Activists renew calls for legal reforms to combat child marriage

Gender activists in South Sudan are calling for strong legal reforms, increased community awareness, and better healthcare services to address child marriage-related issues in the country.

Data Gordon, the Executive Director of the Men for Women Organization, emphasized the need for a broad, united approach in addressing child marriage and obstetric fistula.

“Tackling child marriage and obstetric fistula in South Sudan requires a multi-faceted strategy, involving legal reforms, healthcare improvements, and, of course, community engagement to raise awareness of the impacts of child marriage and how to address issues related to obstetric fistula,” he explained.

Gordon also stressed that prioritizing healthcare for women and girls is crucial for protecting their lives and ensuring a better future. He urged families to take the lead in ending child marriage within their communities.

“It starts with us as parents—championing this cause in our families, communities, and society across South Sudan,” he said during a discussion on Eye Radio’s Zone 72 youth program over the weekend.

Oyella Josephine, the Project Officer for Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR/GBV) at Amref Health Africa, emphasized the importance of frequent visits to healthcare facilities, especially during pregnancy.

She said that underage girls who become pregnant must receive proper medical care to safeguard their health and prevent obstetric fistula, a condition often linked to child marriage.

Josephine said that communities have a key role in improving their health-seeking behaviors and ensuring all births are managed at health facilities.

“The community needs to improve its health-seeking behaviors. When an adolescent is pregnant, she must be taken for antenatal care, and all births should be managed in a health facility. It’s important to listen to the advice of healthcare workers,” she said.

Reports show that child marriage remains a significant issue in South Sudan, with 52 percent of girls married before the age of 18.

The practice is fueled by poverty, gender inequality, and harmful cultural beliefs.

