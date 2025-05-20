Security concerns, resource scarcity slow down NCRC activities, says Dr. Riang

Juba, Central Equatoria, (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission Dr. Riang Yer Zuor, (NCRC), has said that the nationwide civic education and public consultations required for the country’s constitution-making process have been delayed due to ongoing insecurity and insufficient resources.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday at the NCRC headquarters in Juba, Dr. Riang said that although the commission launched the civic education and public consultations on March 27, 2025, the activities have largely been confined to the capital, Juba.

He attributed this to the challenging political and security situation in the country, which he said has made it difficult to extend these activities to other states, administrative areas, and counties.

“We have been in the planning stage for how to move beyond Juba, but security concerns and the lack of resources have slowed down the process,” said Dr. Riang. “

We hope that, sooner rather than later, we will be able to conduct public consultations and civic education outside of Juba.”

The NCRC chairperson further stressed that the slow pace of resource mobilization has been another major obstacle.

He indicated that despite the initial steps taken in March, the commission has not yet been able to expand its outreach beyond Juba.



Dr. Riang’s comments came during a ceremony where UN Women donated essential stationery to support the NCRC’s activities.

Back in September 2024, Dr. Riang had said that the constitution-making process could be completed within 18 months, provided that necessary resources were made available in a timely manner.

A member of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), Prof. John Akech said South Sudan’s constitutional-making process would not work without peace and appealed to leaders to reverse the current political trajectory.

In March, Prof. Akech, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, underscored the importance of peace in nation-building, stressing it was high time that South Sudanese rewrote their story from war to peace.

“To maintain peace in the country is very important. Without peace, nothing, even this work (constitution-making process), will go all in vain. “We will never see the light,” he said during the official launch of the civic education and public consultation campaign held in Juba.

The Constitution Making Process Act 2022 stipulates that after the enactment of the Act, the Commission shall establish a Constitution Drafting Committee.

This will also be followed by the appointment of a subcommittee, which shall convene the conference to mark the beginning of the constitution-making process.

After the Nasir violence and the house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, the United Nations warned that the country was on the brink of civil war

Share with friends: Facebook twitter