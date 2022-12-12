Family seeks justice for slain Boda-boda rider

A family in Juba is demanding justice for the killing of a Boda-boda rider on Saturday, December 10.

28-year-old Peter Joseph Mustafa was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Gudele Block 5 on the weekend.

His father Joseph Mustafa said the victim was dropping off passengers at midday, when two armed men confronted him, threatened him at gunpoint, and took his motorcycle key.

Then, they fatally shot him twice before fleeing the crime scene.

“He dropped a woman from Petty Oil to block five, and when he was coming back, two armed men near the police station of block five stopped him, and they took the motorcycle key and shot him and went,” said Mustafa.

He said the murder occurred near a police station in the Gudele area – and in the vicinity of police officers.

Mustafa confirmed that a postmortem result shows that the victim was gravely hurt in the vital organs including the heart and the kidneys.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, the aggrieved father says he has filed a police case to pursue justice for his son.

“We opened a police case at that time, and we went to the hospital to do the postmortem and we found the first bullet crashed his heart and the second bullet damaged the kidney completely and he died.”

The spokesperson of police Major General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that he will respond in the afternoon.

In recent months, Juba residents have complained about a series of targeted killings of boda-boda riders with impunity.

