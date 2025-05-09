South Sudan ‘on the brink,’ U.S. tells UN Security Council

New York, United States (Eye Radio) –The United States representative to the United Nations has warned that South Sudan is on the verge of a renewed civil war, urging the international community to act swiftly to prevent the country from sliding deeper into violence.

Speaking during a UN Security Council session in New York on Wednesday, U.S. Acting Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, said the escalating violence and political impasse in South Sudan demand immediate global attention and intervention.

“As we renew this mandate, South Sudan is on the brink of a broader civil war,” Shea stated, confirming U.S. support for the renewal of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). “The international community must use its influence to bring South Sudan back from the brink, including through UNMISS.”

Ambassador Shea raised alarm over intensified hostilities, including reported ground attacks, aerial bombardments, and the recent deadly assault on a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital on May 3.

She described these developments as “alarming” and said they were displacing tens of thousands of civilians and threatening to reignite ethnic violence.

Shea also decried the ongoing detention of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other senior SPLM-IO officials, and accused the government of targeting Nuer-majority areas.

She argued that these actions jeopardize the legitimacy of the transitional government, which is rooted in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“The people of South Sudan deserve peace, freedom to participate in civic and political processes, and a government that is responsive to their needs,” she said.

The U.S. representative criticized the transitional government for failing to demonstrate political will to implement the peace deal and for obstructing the work of UNMISS.

She cited continued movement restrictions on peacekeepers and the government’s demand for UNMISS to vacate its Tomping base as signs of hostility toward international oversight.

“We insist that UNMISS be allowed to carry out its mandate without hindrance, as is reflected in the resolution,” Shea said, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the peacekeeping mission.

South Sudan has been experiencing renewed political tension, with observers warning that the fragile peace agreement is unraveling in the face of delayed elections, localized violence, and deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

UNMISS, which has been on the ground since 2011, is tasked with protecting civilians, monitoring human rights, and supporting the implementation of the peace agreement. Its mandate was extended by the Security Council amid growing fears of instability in the world’s youngest nation.

