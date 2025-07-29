29th July 2025

RJMEC raises concern over slow peace implementation

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

R-JMEC chairperson Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George Aggrey Owinow. (-)

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has expressed concern over the slow implementation of the peace agreement, blaming delays on lack of funding and weak progress on reforms.

This was revealed on Monday during the presentation of the Commission’s fourth quarterly report for 2024 to the national parliament.

RJMEC Interim Chairperson, Ambassador General George Aggrey Owinow, told lawmakers that key institutions such as the National Elections Commission, Political Parties Council, and the Constitutional Review Commission are struggling to operate due to limited funds.

“Not much progress was reported… These key bodies lack adequate funding and have made slow progress. However, NEC and PPC are building their capacity for elections in December 2026,” he said.

The report also mentioned a security incident involving government forces in Juba in November, and forced entries into diplomatic compounds in December, breaching international protocols.

Owinow said the Judicial Reform Committee completed its work and the recommendations were endorsed by President Salva Kiir in December.

He added that while some progress was made on drafting security policy documents, cantonment sites are still underfunded, with troops lacking basic needs.

On humanitarian affairs, RJMEC raised concern over worsening conditions due to inter-communal violence, flooding, and economic hardship, especially affecting women and children.

“Many people face critical conditions due to violence, food insecurity, poor health services, and flooding. Women and girls remain especially vulnerable,” Gen. Owinow added.

The report noted that President Kiir signed the Truth and Reconciliation and Compensation laws in November, marking a step in the transitional justice process.

However, progress on unifying forces remains slow, with only eight battalions deployed by April and no appointments of second-level commanders.

The Strategic Defense and Security Review Board completed five key documents, now awaiting presidential and legislative approval.

RJMEC made six recommendations, including urgent funding, faster lawmaking, and operationalizing justice institutions.

Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba referred the report to two parliamentary committees for review.

“I commit the RJMEC report to the Committee on Peace and Reconciliation and the Committee on Administration and Justice. They are to report back within 14 days,” Speaker Kumba said.

