Rebecca Okwaci: Panyikang security situation ‘still in trouble’

A lawmaker representing Panyikang County in the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly has expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the areas, calling for urgent attention from parliament.

Rebecca Joshua Okwaci said the area, including its headquarters Tonga, has been experiencing insecurity since March and April this year and resulted in dire humanitarian situation.

She described the area security situation was still “in trouble” following the spillover of violence from Nasir and Ulang counties in March and April.

“When it comes to Upper Nile and this is for information of the parliament here, most of security issues that of late being discussed were Ulang, Nasir in Upper Nile. But, Panyikang County has not been in the picture, and I really want to raise here,” she said.

“But, Panyikang County also went through that very seriously throughout March and April, and until today the headquarters which is Tunga is still in trouble,” she added.

She urged the parliament to not only focus on Ulang and Nasir, but also give equal attention to the security situation in Panyikang.

In April 2025, Upper Nile Governor Gen. James Koang Chuol reported clashes in Panyikang County where he said South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) repelled armed attacks on Owechi village at the west bank of the White Nile.

At the time, the conflict in Upper Nile State, which was initially confined to the southeast areas of Nasir and Ulang – spread to the neighbouring areas of Fangak County and areas surrounding Malakal town.

The violence which started in April 14, 2025 later engulfed the counties of Panyikang, Makal, Fashoda, and Manyo.

