29th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Rebecca Okwaci: Panyikang security situation ‘still in trouble’

Rebecca Okwaci: Panyikang security situation ‘still in trouble’

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 9 hours ago

Civilians fleeing armed violence in Panyikang County of Upper Nile State. | (Photo credit: Unknown)

A lawmaker representing Panyikang County in the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly has expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the areas, calling for urgent attention from parliament.

Rebecca Joshua Okwaci said the area, including its headquarters Tonga, has been experiencing insecurity since March and April this year and resulted in dire humanitarian situation.

She described the area security situation was still “in trouble” following the spillover of violence from Nasir and Ulang counties in March and April.

“When it comes to Upper Nile and this is for information of the parliament here, most of security issues that of late being discussed were Ulang, Nasir in Upper Nile. But, Panyikang County has not been in the picture, and I really want to raise here,” she said.

“But, Panyikang County also went through that very seriously throughout March and April, and until today the headquarters which is Tunga is still in trouble,” she added.

She urged the parliament to not only focus on Ulang and Nasir, but also give equal attention to the security situation in Panyikang.

In April 2025, Upper Nile Governor Gen. James Koang Chuol reported clashes in Panyikang County where he said South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) repelled armed attacks on Owechi village at the west bank of the White Nile.

At the time, the conflict in Upper Nile State, which was initially confined to the southeast areas of Nasir and Ulang – spread to the neighbouring areas of Fangak County and areas surrounding Malakal town.

The violence which started in April 14, 2025 later engulfed the counties of Panyikang, Makal, Fashoda, and Manyo.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 1

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 2

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement 3

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

Published July 23, 2025

Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks 4

Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks

Published July 23, 2025

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts 5

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts

Published July 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmaker urges parliament action on insecurity

Published 7 hours ago

MP says long-delayed land policy to be passed soon

Published 7 hours ago

Five killed in Abyei cattle raid

Published 8 hours ago

Tanzania bans foreigners from small businesses to protect local entrepreneurs

Published 8 hours ago

RJMEC raises concern over slow peace implementation

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.