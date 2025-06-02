3rd June 2025
Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations

Author: Madrama James | Published: 10 hours ago

Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General of National Revenue Authority [Photo: courtesy]

The head of the South Sudan Revenue Authority has given revenue staff two weeks to remove their personal details from company registrations or face legal consequences.

The directive follows a discovery that one staff member had used his information to register more than 300 companies, an act the Commissioner General described as a serious breach of tax law.

Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General, said employees found to have their personal details linked to registered companies after the two-week deadline will face disciplinary action.

“It is criminal to use your details to register companies. This should stop as of today, 2nd of June, 2025. Any staff that is found to be using these or her details to register taxpayers must be subjected to disciplinary measures,” he said.

Deng added that the practice goes against ethical standards and will no longer be tolerated.

“All staff are hereby directed to review and correct any instances where their personal information, such as phone numbers or email addresses, may have been used to register taxpayers,” he warned.

“These ratifications must be completed within two weeks from the date of this memo,” he added.

He said the goal is to improve operations and enforce professionalism within the Revenue Authority.

Business owners were also warned to update their tax account details within the two-week period.

The Commissioner said anyone who continues to register businesses using a revenue staff member’s personal detail will face legal penalties.

“Any business entity, organizations or individuals that may continue to register tax accounts using an employee personal detail will be in violation of the law and shall be subjected to penalties.

“These are things that people should take seriously. We must reform the tax sector. We must reform this sector so that we can be accurate,” he said.

The South Sudan Revenue Authority has been trying to strengthen revenue collection, especially as income from oil, the main source of the government’s budget, has declined due to the conflict in Sudan.

Reports show that non-oil revenue collection still faces issues such as poor record keeping, manual systems prone to corruption, and a lack of proper oversight.

