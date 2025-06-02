3rd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Justice | National News | News   |   Kiir to Chief Justice: Reform judicial system, clear backlog, and ensure independence

Kiir to Chief Justice: Reform judicial system, clear backlog, and ensure independence

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 10 hours ago

Kiir poses for a photo with the new chief justice (right) and his deputy (left)|Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has called on the new leadership of the South Sudan Judiciary to ensure the third arm of the government works independently, while urging them to embark on comprehensive reforms to clear all delayed and pending cases.

Kiir made this remark after the swearing-in newly appointed Chief Justice, Dr Benjamin Baak Deng, and his deputy, Laku Tranquilo Nyombe, at the state house on Monday.

They succeeded Justice Chan Reec Madut and Dr. John Gatwech Lul, who were dismissed last Tuesday.

Their appointments, widely welcomed by the public, were announced through a republican decree read on the state-run TV channel, SSBC.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Supreme Court Justice Dr. James Alala Deng, in the presence of President Salva Kiir. Senior government officials, members of the judiciary, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Following the appointments, members of the public urged the new Chief Justice and his deputy to accelerate reforms within the judicial system.

Earlier this year, a report by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many South Sudanese have lost trust in the judiciary, citing interference by some executive officials.

In his remark, Kiir described the judiciary as the “foundation of justice and stability in any nation,” emphasizing that a credible legal system is central to peace and development.

However, the head of state said he had learnt about “several concerns that have been brought to his attention, including the persistent delay in court proceedings, limited access to justice, particularly in rural areas, and weak enforcement of court rulings.”

He stressed the need for the judiciary to operate independently and free from political interference.

“The President also called on the new leadership to embark on comprehensive reforms to clear all delayed and pending cases. He said transparency, accountability, and the timely delivery of justice must define the new era in the judiciary,” said a statement from his office.

Kiir also urged the need for moral and ethical training for judges, their timely payment of salaries, and strict measures to root out corruption within the legal system.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Dr. Baak expressed readiness to confront the challenges ahead, starting with the massive backlog of unresolved cases. However, he appealed for stronger support from the government to enable the judiciary to address what he terms as longstanding issues in the judiciary.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 1

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 2

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 3

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 4

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 5

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Community petitions CES gov’t to stop Nyamini land allocation

Published 9 hours ago

Teen’s death in Torit custody sparks outcry; EES govt denies involvement

Published 10 hours ago

Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations

Published 10 hours ago

Kiir to Chief Justice: Reform judicial system, clear backlog, and ensure independence

Published 10 hours ago

Central Bank strengthens staff capacity for digital payment rollout

Published 10 hours ago

New chief justice, deputy sworn in amid calls for reform

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.