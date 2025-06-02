Kiir to Chief Justice: Reform judicial system, clear backlog, and ensure independence

President Salva Kiir has called on the new leadership of the South Sudan Judiciary to ensure the third arm of the government works independently, while urging them to embark on comprehensive reforms to clear all delayed and pending cases.

Kiir made this remark after the swearing-in newly appointed Chief Justice, Dr Benjamin Baak Deng, and his deputy, Laku Tranquilo Nyombe, at the state house on Monday.

They succeeded Justice Chan Reec Madut and Dr. John Gatwech Lul, who were dismissed last Tuesday.

Their appointments, widely welcomed by the public, were announced through a republican decree read on the state-run TV channel, SSBC.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Supreme Court Justice Dr. James Alala Deng, in the presence of President Salva Kiir. Senior government officials, members of the judiciary, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Following the appointments, members of the public urged the new Chief Justice and his deputy to accelerate reforms within the judicial system.

Earlier this year, a report by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many South Sudanese have lost trust in the judiciary, citing interference by some executive officials.

In his remark, Kiir described the judiciary as the “foundation of justice and stability in any nation,” emphasizing that a credible legal system is central to peace and development.

However, the head of state said he had learnt about “several concerns that have been brought to his attention, including the persistent delay in court proceedings, limited access to justice, particularly in rural areas, and weak enforcement of court rulings.”

He stressed the need for the judiciary to operate independently and free from political interference.

“The President also called on the new leadership to embark on comprehensive reforms to clear all delayed and pending cases. He said transparency, accountability, and the timely delivery of justice must define the new era in the judiciary,” said a statement from his office.

Kiir also urged the need for moral and ethical training for judges, their timely payment of salaries, and strict measures to root out corruption within the legal system.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Dr. Baak expressed readiness to confront the challenges ahead, starting with the massive backlog of unresolved cases. However, he appealed for stronger support from the government to enable the judiciary to address what he terms as longstanding issues in the judiciary.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Central Bank strengthens staff capacity for digital payment rollout Previous Post