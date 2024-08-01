1st August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Residents of hunger-hit Budi call for aid intervention

Residents of hunger-hit Budi call for aid intervention

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 5 hours ago

Such roads in Budi County are said to be dangerous following reports of roadside ambushes - COURTESY

Residents of Budi County in Eastern Equatoria State are calling for humanitarian intervention from the government and aid agencies to rescue them from dire hunger caused by dry spell.

Lokang Augustine, a member of civil society coalition in Budi County, near the Ugandan border, said more than five villages in Budi are in dire hunger and have resorted to poaching and wild fruits to survive.

Mr. Augustine warned that the humanitarian situation could deteriorate in the next few months, if there is no food assistance.

“People are suffering especially the sides of Lorima, Sisilai, Ethadalo and then even Lotukei and even up to Chukudum,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday.

“They are even going for hunting for survival and others now feed on the wild fruits and even right now you cannot get most of the wild fruits now. It is still rainy season, they are not ready and that is it.”

Mario Konyen Nakuwa, a resident of Chukudum says the area hasn’t received favorable rainfall to support farming since the beginning of the season.

Konyen said the severe hunger is behind the recent incident in which some local youth were engaged in poaching at the Kidepo Game Reserve.

He said in an interview with Eye Radio that the local communities have resorted to harvesting pre-mature grains for survival.

“This place up-to Chukudum, people are hungry, if you came to Chukudum you will just see people trying to plug maize that has not actually matured.”

“So there is a dire need to intervene if humanitarian organizations and government can actually intervene.”

Mr. Konyen called for immediate humanitarian support from the government and relief agencies.

“The first thing is humanitarian intervention to help people who are literally dying. Yesterday, I saw many people including kids, women, elderly and the sick in dire need of food.”

In July 2024, 12 young men were reportedly killed by Ugandan wildlife rangers while poaching for food in the Kidepo game reserve.

Budi Commissioner Akileo Mboya stated that dozens of youths in the area had crossed into Kidepo Valley National Park where they attempted to poach wild animals for meat to their starving families.

In the same month, Governor Louis Lobong warned that a longstanding dry spell could lead to catastrophic hunger among communities along the Kidepo Valley.

In February 2023, the Eastern Equatoria State government declared humanitarian emergencies in the counties of Lafon, Budi, and Kapoeta East due to natural disasters including drought and fire outbreaks that left thousands hungry and homeless.

 

Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba 2

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

Published July 29, 2024

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death 3

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Published July 30, 2024

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday 4

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday

Published July 26, 2024

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem 5

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem

Published July 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan drops in Press Freedom Index, but ranked above Egypt, Ethiopia

Published 4 hours ago

Why exclusive breastfeeding is important for both baby and mother

Published 4 hours ago

MP urges young men to marry more wives to compensate war losses

Published 4 hours ago

Residents of hunger-hit Budi call for aid intervention

Published 5 hours ago

Over 30 killed in Cueibet communal violence in July: MP

Published 5 hours ago

Army to receive one-month salary for December 2023: Lul

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.