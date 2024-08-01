Residents of hunger-hit Budi call for aid intervention

Residents of Budi County in Eastern Equatoria State are calling for humanitarian intervention from the government and aid agencies to rescue them from dire hunger caused by dry spell.

Lokang Augustine, a member of civil society coalition in Budi County, near the Ugandan border, said more than five villages in Budi are in dire hunger and have resorted to poaching and wild fruits to survive.

Mr. Augustine warned that the humanitarian situation could deteriorate in the next few months, if there is no food assistance.

“People are suffering especially the sides of Lorima, Sisilai, Ethadalo and then even Lotukei and even up to Chukudum,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday.

“They are even going for hunting for survival and others now feed on the wild fruits and even right now you cannot get most of the wild fruits now. It is still rainy season, they are not ready and that is it.”

Mario Konyen Nakuwa, a resident of Chukudum says the area hasn’t received favorable rainfall to support farming since the beginning of the season.

Konyen said the severe hunger is behind the recent incident in which some local youth were engaged in poaching at the Kidepo Game Reserve.

He said in an interview with Eye Radio that the local communities have resorted to harvesting pre-mature grains for survival.

“This place up-to Chukudum, people are hungry, if you came to Chukudum you will just see people trying to plug maize that has not actually matured.”

“So there is a dire need to intervene if humanitarian organizations and government can actually intervene.”

Mr. Konyen called for immediate humanitarian support from the government and relief agencies.

“The first thing is humanitarian intervention to help people who are literally dying. Yesterday, I saw many people including kids, women, elderly and the sick in dire need of food.”

In July 2024, 12 young men were reportedly killed by Ugandan wildlife rangers while poaching for food in the Kidepo game reserve.

Budi Commissioner Akileo Mboya stated that dozens of youths in the area had crossed into Kidepo Valley National Park where they attempted to poach wild animals for meat to their starving families.

In the same month, Governor Louis Lobong warned that a longstanding dry spell could lead to catastrophic hunger among communities along the Kidepo Valley.

In February 2023, the Eastern Equatoria State government declared humanitarian emergencies in the counties of Lafon, Budi, and Kapoeta East due to natural disasters including drought and fire outbreaks that left thousands hungry and homeless.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Over 30 killed in Cueibet communal violence in July: MP Previous Post