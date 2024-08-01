Over 30 killed in Cueibet communal violence in July: MP

A national lawmaker representing Cueibet constituency in Lakes State said more than 30 people were killed in a series of cattle-related incidents in July 2024 alone, and calls on the government to restore peace in the area.

Juol Nhomngek Daniel said different communities in his constituency have endured recurrent violence which led to the loss of lives and property.

The lawmaker said the conflicts have “increased at a terrible speed” and created a worrying situation. He appealed to the national government to maintain peace and security in the area.

“The purpose for me coming here today is to brief the country on the threatening insecurity that is rising in Cueibet County,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“It has increased at a terrible speed and it has become a worrying situation, Last month alone, over 30 people were killed in different instances across the county. So, I want to draw the attention of the national government to the insecurity in Lakes State.”

Nhomngek said the national government has a constitutional duty to protect the people, and to maintain peace and security within the country.

In response, the SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said the incidents of communal conflicts that can be managed by the state authority.

“What I read on social media is that it is about the normal fighting between tribal communities these are and it could still be managed at the level of the state.”

Greater Bahr el Ghazal region has been marred in deadly violence involving communities of Twic of Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area, and those of Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and Gogrial East County, Warrap State.

A committee formed to resolve the conflicts and restore peace among the Bahr el Ghazal communities has embarked on a wider consultative meeting to initiate grassroots understanding and forge peace and stability.

On July 28, Lakes State Government spokesperson said security forces prevented a cattle-related attack in Cueibet County by armed youth from Rumbek Center and apprehended dozens of the raiders.

Information Minister Chabiet Ayang said the armed men attempted to cross to Cueibet to steal cattle before they were intercepted and repulsed by the security forces, leading to the arrest of several of them.

