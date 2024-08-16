Report GBV incidents within 72 hours for effective justice, experts advise

Legal experts are advising survivors of gender-based violence to report incidents within 72 hours to ensure a more effective legal justice process.



Josephine Chandira, the director of STEWARD WOMEN, emphasized the critical importance of timely reporting and highlighted the role that family, community, and traditional leaders can play in providing necessary support to survivors.

She detailed the various forms of gender-based violence, including physical violence, emotional abuse, sexual abuse such as rape, and economic violence.

Josephine stressed the importance of survivors obtaining the necessary documentation to pursue legal redress, depending on the nature of the violence they have experienced.

Josephine encouraged survivors to secure Form 8, which documents the nature of the violence, includes an age assessment, and provides a medical report.

She explained that this crucial document is essential for STEWARD WOMEN to assist in opening a legal case and seeking justice at the GBV and Juvenile Court.

She also emphasized the importance of community involvement in protecting survivors.

Josephine underscored the significant role of traditional leaders, such as area chiefs, in supporting survivors.

She encouraged those who may not feel comfortable reporting to family members to seek out trusted community figures, such as sheikh healers, who can assist in initiating the legal process.

“The population must support survivors by reporting any case against them. Reporting does not mean that the perpetrator will automatically be taken to court because that decision lies with the victim or survivor,” he said.

“Reporting within 72 hours ensures that the survivor can access necessary services promptly, particularly medical services. When violence occurs, please report it to a community member or a family member,” he said.

“We also want to underscore the importance of sheikh healers, that is, the chiefs. They play a very important role. If, as a survivor, you do not trust anyone in your family, you can report the case to a sheikh healer or a chief who will then accompany you to start the process of following up on your case, including reporting it to the police.

“Chiefs are also there to support you and accompany you in seeking medical assistance.”

Alice Soro Kenyi, the legal aid officer at STEWARD WOMEN, outlined the formal procedures for reporting cases of SGBV.

She emphasized that survivors must report their cases to the nearest police station where the crime occurred, specifically to the Special Protection Unit, which is designated to handle such sensitive cases.

Alice explained the steps involved in the legal process, beginning with the survivor providing a statement to the police, which includes details about the perpetrator and the incident.

She highlighted the importance of a prompt medical examination, which is crucial for collecting forensic evidence necessary to secure a conviction.

“You have to report your case to the police. Go to the nearest police station where the crime was committed and report your case. For instance, with sexual and gender-based violence offences, these are special cases that cannot be reported in any section,” said Alice.

“The correct section that has been established is the Special Protection Unit, where all cases of sexual and gender-based violence must be reported,” she said.

“The next step is to provide a statement to the police, including any information about the perpetrator and the incident itself.

“The third step is a medical examination. The police may refer the victim to a hospital for a forensic medical examination, which is crucial for collecting evidence necessary to secure a conviction. The final step is for the police to investigate the case.”

Since its establishment in 2020, the GBV & Juvenile Court has worked tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice and end impunity for these heinous crimes.

However, according to STEWARD WOMEN, many survivors and their supporters are still unsure about the legal processes involved in seeking justice.