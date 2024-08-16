Political dialogue key to resolving S. Sudan conflict – Gen. Thomas

The South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance, led by Gen. Thomas Cirilo, has declared in Rome that political dialogue is the most effective way to resolve the conflict in South Sudan.



This is according to a joint statement issued by the chairperson of SSOMA Thomas Cirillo, Dr Alex Yata deputy chairperson of SSOMA, and ambassador Emmanuel Ajawin, secretary general of SSOMA.

The Rome meeting of 12th– 14th August 2024 has recognized that unity of the people of South Sudan is paramount importance to achieving sustainable peace in South Sudan.

The press statement outlined, the concern about the continuous suffering of the people of South Sudan and the alarming political, social, and economic breakdown in the country;

The leadership of the council of SSOMA has committed to the unity of the opposition parties working together in a functional alliance.

It says the only way forward for addressing conflict in South Sudan is to design a comprehensive peace roadmap that focuses on the welfare of the people of South Sudan;

Recall our historical SSOMA charter for continuous development of SSOMA to meet the current and future political challenges,

However, the statement calls on the conduct of an alliance general meeting to adopt the new structure of the SSOMA Secretariat and to identify and appoint officials to the respective secretariat positions.

It called on the people of South Sudan to join the SSOMA alliance to work together to achieve just and lasting peace in South Sudan

And finally, undertake general mobilization of SSOMA members around the world to achieve SSOMA objectives.

The three opposition leaders have declined to join the Tumaini initiative in Nairobi, Kenya.

