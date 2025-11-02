2nd November 2025

Relatives extend help to Mundri East displaced persons as aid delays persist

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Mundri East IDPS (-)

Some relatives of thousands of internally displaced people are the only ones providing support to families who fled last month’s clashes between government forces and an armed opposition group in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria state, according the county authorities

Local officials say the help comes in the form of small contributions of food and shelter, but stress it is not enough, as humanitarian assistance has yet to arrive.

“The displaced people have not received any assistance since the clashes,” said the Mundri East County Commissioner.

“Up to now, we are still waiting to hear from partners when they will provide aid. People are still around, waiting, but nothing has been done.”

Relatives in areas such as Lui, Keliba, and Wandi are sharing what little they have to support the displaced families.

“What is happening is only small contributions from the relatives. You cannot support ten people with whatever small you have. People are really suffering — in terms of shelter, medicine, and feeding,” the commissioner added.

Officials note that children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable, with increasing cases of sickness and hunger. Appeals to the humanitarian organizations have so far produced limited response.

Local authorities continue to call on humanitarian partners to urgently provide support to alleviate the suffering of displaced families.

