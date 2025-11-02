BoSS officially opens currency centre in Rumbek, boosting financial access and youth

The Bank of South Sudan (BoSS) has inaugurated a currency centre in Rumbek, Lakes State, aimed at improving access to financial services, ending costly money transfers, and creating employment opportunities for local youth.

Authorities in Lakes State described the opening of the centre as a radical solution to long-standing challenges related to money transfers.

The inauguration ceremony on Saturday was attended by distinguished guests, including the National Minister of Finance and Planning, Hon. Athian Diing Athian, BoSS Governor Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, Lakes State Governor Rin Tueny Mabor, BoSS Deputy Governor Hon. Rita Nyankiir Akoon, BoSS board members, members of the Lakes State Parliament, and local community leaders.

“The centre, part of the Bank of South Sudan branch in Rumbek, was successfully inaugurated yesterday by the Minister of Finance on behalf of the President, General Salva Kiir Mayardit,” said William Koji, Lakes State Minister of Information.

“The issues related to money being transferred by plane or car to Lakes State will no longer be a problem. Salaries and other payments will now be delivered directly through this bank, which is good news for everybody.”

Koji also highlighted that the centre will prioritize hiring local youth. “Almost 80 percent will be recruited from here, if not 90 percent. This is a direct benefit for the youth of Lakes State,” he said.

The Bank of South Sudan described the inauguration as a significant milestone in its efforts to expand financial services and strengthen banking infrastructure across the country.

According to local authorities, the new Rumbek Currency Centre will reduce delays, improve the efficiency of money transfers, and provide employment opportunities, strengthening both the local economy and financial inclusion in Lakes State.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter