RAA administrator says area awaits booming harvest after massive cultivation

The Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area (RAA) Tiob De Monyluak said his administration is expecting an abundant harvest in November after cultivating 1,000 feddans land for sorghum plantations.

Monyluak said they were initially targeting 3,000 feddans this year in order to ensure sustainable food security.

The chief administrator said once harvested, the produce will be sold in the market at a subsidized price to the local residents and the surplus will be sold to the neighboring states.

Monyluak said while speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Friday that the farming project is being implemented by the administrative ministry of agriculture.

“We have embarked on the services of agriculture, we have plough 3,000 feddans of good land for agriculture, and we target to grow sorghum,” he said.

“Out of this 3,000 feddans, we have planted 1,000 feddans and because we started a little bit late. We started actually in July 19th and we were caught up by the heavy rains. But so far, from the 3,000 feddan we managed plant 1,000 and we hope with time we will be able to completed the 3,000 feddan.”

Ruweng Administrative Area is located in the northern part of South Sudan, bordering Sudan to the north, Upper Nile to the east, Jonglei and Unity State to the south, and Abyei Administrative Area and Warrap to the west.

It is one of the oil-producing areas in South Sudan, with the majority of its communities depending on subsistence and commercial farming because of its fertile land.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Army deployed to Kapoeta South after highway attacks Previous Post