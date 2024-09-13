Kenya police chief sentenced to 6 months in jail for contempt

Kenya High Court has sentenced the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison for disobeying several summons to appear in court.

Masengeli was convicted by High Court Judege Lawrence Mugambi for contempt of court after snubbing court summons seven times, according to prominent Nation newspaper.

The police official is required to appear in court to answer questions on the disappearance of three people including an activist in Kajiado County on August 19.

The missing persons are; Jamil Longton, his brother Aslam Longton, and activist Bob Njagi, who were reportedly abducted by individuals believed to be police officers amid the Gen Z protests.

“Mr. Masengeli is ordered to surrender himself to the commissioner general of prison service to serve his sentence. In the event that he fails to surrender, the cabinet secretary for interior must ensure he is committed to prison to serve his sentence, read the court ruling, as published on Nation.

His sentencing comes after the Chief State Counsel previously told the court that the acting IG is still engaged in operational activities in Wajir and cannot avail himself for grilling.

Citizen Television reports that Masengeli had requested that he be granted an extension to appear in court as he was on official duty in Mombasa.

Kenya was been rocked by months of countrywide protests in response to the government’s proposed Finance Bill 2024 which aimed to impose high taxes on essential goods and services.

The protests began as a reaction to these tax increases but quickly evolved into a broader movement addressing systemic issues such as unemployment, government corruption, and the rising cost of living.

