13th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Regional   |   Kenya police chief sentenced to 6 months in jail for contempt

Kenya police chief sentenced to 6 months in jail for contempt

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli. Image: NPS/X

Kenya High Court has sentenced the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison for disobeying several summons to appear in court.

Masengeli was convicted by High Court Judege Lawrence Mugambi for contempt of court after snubbing court summons seven times, according to prominent Nation newspaper.

The police official is required to appear in court to answer questions on the disappearance of three people including an activist in Kajiado County on August 19.

The missing persons are; Jamil Longton, his brother Aslam Longton, and activist Bob Njagi, who were reportedly abducted by individuals believed to be police officers amid the Gen Z protests.

“Mr. Masengeli is ordered to surrender himself to the commissioner general of prison service to serve his sentence. In the event that he fails to surrender, the cabinet secretary for interior must ensure he is committed to prison to serve his sentence, read the court ruling, as published on Nation.

His sentencing comes after the Chief State Counsel previously told the court that the acting IG is still engaged in operational activities in Wajir and cannot avail himself for grilling.

Citizen Television reports that Masengeli had requested that he be granted an extension to appear in court as he was on official duty in Mombasa.

Kenya was been rocked by months of countrywide protests in response to the government’s proposed Finance Bill 2024 which aimed to impose high taxes on essential goods and services.

The protests began as a reaction to these tax increases but quickly evolved into a broader movement addressing systemic issues such as unemployment, government corruption, and the rising cost of living.

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK 1

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

Published September 9, 2024

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month 2

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Published September 10, 2024

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto 3

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto

Published September 10, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 4

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil 5

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil

Published September 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026

Published 17 mins ago

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

CES cabinet meeting discusses border encroachments, Nile pollution

Published 4 hours ago

Kenya police chief sentenced to 6 months in jail for contempt

Published 7 hours ago

RAA administrator says area awaits booming harvest after massive cultivation

Published 7 hours ago

Army deployed to Kapoeta South after highway attacks

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.