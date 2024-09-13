Army deployed to Kapoeta South after highway attacks

The Commissioner of Kapoeta South County in Eastern Equatoria State has confirmed the deployment of security forces in the area to curb rampant highway ambushes.

Paul Lokaale said local residents who fled the area in fear after the deployment of forces have now returned to their homes.

Commissioner Lokaale said there have been recurrent incidents of road ambush major routes leading to disruption in movement of goods and services.

According to him, this prompted the call for deployment of soldiers to arrest perpetrators of the ambushes.

However, since the deployment of the soldiers, Lokaale said citizens took to the bush in fear of arbitrary arrests and detention.

“There were some ambushes on the road before including attacks on road users. But when these soldiers had been brought for the rescue, people said maybe the soldiers were going to cause destruction in their areas,” he told Eye Radio.

But the commissioner said he was able to convince the people that the soldiers were handpicking individuals suspected for the road ambush.

“So they tried to flee from the areas but we have given them the full information that the government will never have an issue with anyone who doesn’t do anything.”

“So, now they understand that the soldiers were, they had nothing to do with attacking or taking or looting things from the people because we have already told them the truth about the soldiers.”

The commissioner denied allegations of illegal arrests of civilians, but disclosed that several identified suspects have been apprehended.

