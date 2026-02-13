14th February 2026

Public schools struggle in CES due to teacher shortage, underfunding – Committee

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 16 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Students attend class under trees at a primary school in Nzumara Village, Western Equatoria State. (Courtesy)

A committee established to assess public schools in Central Equatoria State has found that a shortage of qualified teachers and inadequate funding are leading to a decline in the quality of education.

The report was presented to the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, yesterday.

According to a statement from the office of the governor, Adil described the report as an important step toward fixing long-standing problems affecting learners in government-run schools.

The committee said many schools lack qualified teachers and adequate financial support, making it difficult to deliver quality education.

The report also highlights the need for continuous teacher training and better resource allocation.

Governor Adil pledged that the state government will act on the recommendations, adding that improving education remains a priority for his administration.

The draft report is expected to be reviewed by the State Council of Ministers before being adopted as a guide for education reforms across the state.

Public schools struggle in CES due to teacher shortage, underfunding – Committee

