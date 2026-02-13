14th February 2026

Cardinal Ameyu arrives in Wau ahead of 100-year celebration of Deim Zubeir church

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 14 hours ago

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla with Western Bahr el Ghazal Governor Sharif Daniel Sharif in Wau. Photo credit: Western Bahr El-Ghazal State Home News.

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla has travelled to Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal State ahead of the centenary celebration of a parish in Raja County.

Cardinal Ameyu, who is the head of the Catholic Church in South Sudan and Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Juba, will take part in the celebration of the 100 years since the establishment of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Deim Zubeir in Raja County.

The centenary celebration will take place on Sunday February 15, 2022.

According to the statement, Cardinal Ameyu was received at Wau airport by the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Sharif Daniel Sharif, and the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Wau, Fr. Gabriel Kuol, among other senior officials and faithful.

Cardinal Ameyu is expected to join Cardinal Gabriel Zubeir Wako, the Emeritus Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Khartoum, who arrived in Wau since last week.

The two senior Catholic leaders are expected to preside over a Solemn Mass on Sunday to mark 100 years of Christianity in Deim Zubeir.

