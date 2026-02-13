Key road projects at risk due to low budget allocation – Roads Minister

The Minister of Roads and Bridges says road infrastructure plans could face further delays, saying the budget allocated to his ministry remains too low to support the revival of key national road projects.

Minister Peter Lam Both made the remarks while appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Roads, where discussions focused on the proposed budget for the 2025 and 2026 financial year.

He said the engagement allowed both sides to review budget items and exchange views on priority needs for the sector.

“We scrutinized the budget, the budget items that were presented and we came to share the ideas with our committee. And it was an excellent meeting and we have given our views. Hopefully the budget will be passed as it was presented,” Minister Both said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Roads, chaired by Shatrin Naboi, said the review identified some missing items but noted that such observations are part of normal parliamentary procedures.

“We in the Committee of Roads and Bridges, today we received the Minister to cross-check about the budget. We have few observations regarding the budget. There are few items that are left out and it is a normal procedure that we normally do, but it still has the most important institution, the most important items,” Naboi said.

The committee is expected to engage the Ministry of Finance as deliberations continue, with the aim of ensuring adequate funding for road infrastructure critical to economic growth and urban–rural connectivity.

