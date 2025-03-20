20th March 2025
President Kiir, Saudi diplomat discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 mins ago

President Kiir shakes hand with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim after a meeting in Juba. March 19, 2025. (Photo: Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir and a visiting Saudi Arabia delegation led by the Gulf Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim met on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, the president’s office said.

The Saudi diplomat Abdulkarim told the media that the meeting they exchanged views with the President on areas of enhancing relations between Juba and Riyadh.

South Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Monday Semaya Kumba, also said the discussions also touched on the Sudan’s peace process, with a focus on regional stability.

“President Kiir appreciated the visiting delegation, pointing out the fruitful interactions and collaboration that have characterized the two nations’ bilateral relations,” reads part of the statement from the president’s office.

 

