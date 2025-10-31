31st October 2025

President Kiir returns from five-day diplomatic visit to UAE

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir walks with Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel following his return from UAE trip - Photo credit: PPU

President Salva Kiir has returned to the country after a five-day diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Kiir left Juba on Saturday Oct. 25, 2025 for Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to expand trade partnerships and attract investors to explore business opportunities in South Sudan.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Ambassador David Amuor Majur, while in the UAE, the President held several diplomatic engagements with officials focusing on development and economic cooperation.

Arriving this afternoon, Kiir was received at Juba International Airport by Vice President for the Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, along with other senior government officials.

His latest visit to the gulf nation followed a previous visit in June, where he had a ten-day trip, during which he held talks with Emirati leaders on bilateral cooperation, investment, and infrastructure projects in South Sudan.

